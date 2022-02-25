Falcons to hire Shawn Flaherty as offensive line assistant
After hiring Ryan Pace to be the team’s new senior personnel assistant on Thursday afternoon, it appears the Atlanta Falcons have filled another staff opening.
According to a report by NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Falcons have hired Shawn Flaherty as an offensive line assistant.
Flaherty spent the past three years as an assistant coach in Miami. He’ll take the vacancy left by Chandler Henley, who coincidentally left Atlanta for a job with the Dolphins just over a week ago.
As for Pace, he’s got a ton of front office experience after serving as the general manager of the Chicago Bears from 2015-2021. Pace also has a long history with Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot from their time together in New Orleans.
The Falcons still need to hire a new wide receivers coach after the team parted with Dave Brock last week.
