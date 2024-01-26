Is Raheem Morris the right choice as Atlanta's head coach? | Zero Blitz

Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz is joined by NFL writer Charles McDonald to discuss Raheem Morris’ return to Atlanta as the team’s head coach. Hear the full conversation on the “Zero Blitz“ podcast, and subscribe on Apple podcast, Spotify, or wherever you listen.

JASON FITZ: Your initial reaction to the Falcons hiring Raheem Morris?

CHARLES MCDONALD: I'm a fan. I like Raheem. When Dan Quinn was fired in 2020, Raheem Morris and Jeff Ulbrich basically took over a terrible defense and made them look serviceable. I think what's nice about Raheem and the skills that he brings is he's kind of had his hand in a bit of all the types of defenses that people like to run.

He helped run Dan Quinn's defense, like that classic Seattle cover three that Legion of Boom made popular. Then he replaced Brandon Staley with the Rams, who runs closer to what Vic Fangio runs, a lot of quarters and maybe you're not blitzing as much. But he's got his hands in all of it. And also, he's coached offense too with and had some success being a wide receivers coach in the past.

So I don't think that you necessarily need to get a guy who's going to be the next hot-shot play caller or what have you. Just kind of find someone who knows what they're doing as far as being an organized a leader of a football team, and I think that Raheem can do it. And like I said before, please, go get a quarterback or else none of this really matters.

JASON FITZ: I love that honesty right there.