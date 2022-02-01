Falcons hire Michael Pitre as running backs coach

A few weeks after Falcons running backs coach Des Kitchings left for an offensive coordinator job at the University of Virginia, it appears Atlanta has found a replacement.

The Falcons hired Michael Pitre to be the new running backs coach, the team announced over Twitter on Monday evening.

Pitre took over as the running backs coach for the Chicago Bears in 2021 after spending the three prior seasons as RBs coach/recruiting coordinator at Oregon State. Falcons offensive coordinator Dave Ragone also came from Chicago, but Pitre arrived after Ragone left for Atlanta.

In 2021, the Bears rushed for 2,018 yards — second only to the San Francisco 49ers. Before his coaching career began, Pitre was the starting fullback at UCLA for three seasons.

