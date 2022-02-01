Falcons hire Michael Pitre as running backs coach
A few weeks after Falcons running backs coach Des Kitchings left for an offensive coordinator job at the University of Virginia, it appears Atlanta has found a replacement.
The Falcons hired Michael Pitre to be the new running backs coach, the team announced over Twitter on Monday evening.
We have hired Michael Pitre as running backs coach. https://t.co/yRtYtCCGKP
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) February 1, 2022
Pitre took over as the running backs coach for the Chicago Bears in 2021 after spending the three prior seasons as RBs coach/recruiting coordinator at Oregon State. Falcons offensive coordinator Dave Ragone also came from Chicago, but Pitre arrived after Ragone left for Atlanta.
In 2021, the Bears rushed for 2,018 yards — second only to the San Francisco 49ers. Before his coaching career began, Pitre was the starting fullback at UCLA for three seasons.
