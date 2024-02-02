Falcons hire former Georgia Bulldogs OL Nick Jones

The Atlanta Falcons have hired former Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Nick Jones as their diversity coaching fellow. Jones played college football at Georgia during the Mark Richt era from 2003-2006. Jones bounced around in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks, New York Giants, and Detroit Lions after his college career.

The former Georgia standout was recently the tight ends coach and co-special teams coordinator at Colorado State prior to joining the Falcons. Jones was also the tight ends coach at Air Force (2018) and Coastal Carolina (2012-2018). Prior to joining Coastal Carolina, Nick Jones was an offensive graduate assistant under Mike Bobo for two seasons starting in 2010.

Nick Jones after winning the Chick-fil-A Bowl in 2006. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Nick Jones previously was the diversity coaching fellow with the Falcons in 2020. He served as an offensive assistant for the Los Angeles Rams starting in 2021. He primarily worked with the Rams’ offensive line.

