Falcons Highlights: WR Julio Jones goes off on the Vikings

Just a few weeks ago, Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter talked about the kind of unpredictable, game-changing plays that elite players like Julio Jones consistently produce.

After missing last weekend’s matchup with the Panthers, Jones returned to the field against the Vikings in Week 6 and reminded us all what he’s capable of when healthy. Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan kept feeding Jones, who would finish with eight catches, 137 yards and two touchdowns during Atlanta’s first victory of the season.

Watch highlights from Jones’ big day, as generously shared by the team’s Twitter account below.

When in doubt, just let them be the Matt and Julio we know best. ❄️✈️ 📺 DETvsATL Sunday, 1pm on FOX pic.twitter.com/dJI2rMAG55 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 19, 2020





