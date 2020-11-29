Falcons Highlights: WR Calvin Ridley catches TD on 4th down

The Falcons extended their lead over the visiting Las Vegas Raiders after QB Matt Ryan found WR Calvin Ridley for a touchdown on fourth down to make it a 13-3 game with less than two minutes left in the first half.

Check out Ridley’s seventh touchdown catch of the year below, as shared by the team’s Twitter account.

