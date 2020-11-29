Falcons Highlights: WR Calvin Ridley catches TD on 4th down
The Falcons extended their lead over the visiting Las Vegas Raiders after QB Matt Ryan found WR Calvin Ridley for a touchdown on fourth down to make it a 13-3 game with less than two minutes left in the first half.
Check out Ridley’s seventh touchdown catch of the year below, as shared by the team’s Twitter account.
SLIDEEE RID‼️
📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/yO2AwQiWT9
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 29, 2020
Related
Six bold predictions for Falcons' Week 12 matchup vs. Raiders
Falcons Week 12 Injury Report: RB Todd Gurley out against Raiders
Falcons flex RB Tony Brooks-James to active roster for Sunday
Falcons vs Raiders: 4 things to watch for on Sunday
List
Falcons vs. Raiders: Six bold predictions for Sunday's matchup