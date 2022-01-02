Falcons highlights: Top plays from Week 17 vs. Bills
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Atlanta Falcons need a lot to go their way if they’re going to pull off the upset over the Buffalo Bills in Week 17. Fortunately, the Falcons special teams coverage unit forced a fumble which the Bills recovered in their own end zone for a safety.
Watch all the best highlights from Sunday’s matchup in Buffalo below.
Rookie Avery Williams forces fumble
🚨 SAFETY ALERT 🚨
📺: FOX | @big_ave21 pic.twitter.com/CsvhR3jU4Y
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 2, 2022
After a promising offensive drive for the Falcons sputtered out, they were forced to punt the ball away but caught as lucky break. On the return, gunner/cornerback Avery Williams jarred the ball loose from Buffalo’s Marquez Stevenson on the return.
1
1