Falcons highlights: Top plays from Week 17 vs. Bills

The Atlanta Falcons need a lot to go their way if they’re going to pull off the upset over the Buffalo Bills in Week 17. Fortunately, the Falcons special teams coverage unit forced a fumble which the Bills recovered in their own end zone for a safety.

Watch all the best highlights from Sunday’s matchup in Buffalo below.

Rookie Avery Williams forces fumble

After a promising offensive drive for the Falcons sputtered out, they were forced to punt the ball away but caught as lucky break. On the return, gunner/cornerback Avery Williams jarred the ball loose from Buffalo’s Marquez Stevenson on the return.

