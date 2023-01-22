Falcons Highlights: Top 10 plays from the 2022 season

The Atlanta Falcons were supposed to be one of the worst teams in the NFL this year but they managed to win seven games despite trading veteran quarterback Matt Ryan to the Colts over the offseason.

Not only did the team match last year’s win total, Atlanta saw dramatic improvement in the running game. The Falcons averaged 159 yards per game on the ground and rookie Tyler Allgeier went over 1,000 yards for the season.

Cordarrelle Patterson added to his NFL record for kick return touchdowns, while defensive lineman Grady Jarrett dominated on the interior once again.

Check out the top 10 highlights from the 2022 NFL season, as shared by the team’s Twitter account below.

Top Ten Plays of 2022 for y'all! pic.twitter.com/DAgTdvUuWq — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 19, 2023

