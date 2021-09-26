Falcons highlights: Ryan TD pass gives Atlanta lead
From poor tackling to poor offensive execution, the Falcons haven’t given us much to get excited about against the Giants. Even with all the blips, though, Atlanta was able to take the lead just before halftime after a Matt Ryan touchdown pass to Olamide Zaccheaus.
Watch the touchdown catch below, as shared by the Falcons’ Twitter account.
TD for OZ‼️
📺: FOX | @LlamaDay pic.twitter.com/i9C5h1ovi2
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 26, 2021
