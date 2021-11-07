Falcons highlights: Ryan connects with Patterson for 34-yard gain
The Atlanta Falcons opened Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints by going uptempo on their first possession, but the drive would stall out just out of field goal range. Before the Falcons punted, though, quarterback Matt Ryan found running back Cordarrelle Patterson for a 34-yard gain.
Watch it below, as shared by the team’s Twitter account.
QB1 goes DEEP to CP!
📺: FOX | @M_Ryan02 | @ceeflashpee84 pic.twitter.com/Q5mgPOgmP6
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 7, 2021
Atlanta currently holds a 3-0 lead over New Orleans in the first quarter.
