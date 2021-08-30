Falcons highlights: Rookie TE Kyle Pitts makes 27-yard catch

In this article:

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts finally made his rookie debut against the Browns and recorded a 27-yard catch on the team’s first offensive play.

Watch the first-round pick’s first NFL catch below, as shared by the team’s Twitter account.

Quarterback Matt Ryan was dressed but Feleipe Franks got the start for Atlanta.

