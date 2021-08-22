Falcons highlights: RB Caleb Huntley scores touchdown vs. Dolphins

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Deen Worley
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Falcons have a loaded running back room and are looking for players to separate themselves from the others. After D’Onta Foreman pounded the ball into the end zone from the one-yard line in Atlanta’s second preseason game, rookie Caleb Huntley topped him with a 31-yard touchdown to bring the score back to within 20. The Dolphins ultimately won 37-17.

Watch below as Huntley gets loose against Miami’s defense. Video is courtesy of the Falcons’ Twitter account.

Related

Falcons highlights: RB D'Onta Foreman punches it in for TD

Falcons LB Erroll Thompson exits game with head injury

Falcons QB AJ McCarron out for game with knee injury

Recommended Stories