Falcons highlights: RB Caleb Huntley scores touchdown vs. Dolphins
The Falcons have a loaded running back room and are looking for players to separate themselves from the others. After D’Onta Foreman pounded the ball into the end zone from the one-yard line in Atlanta’s second preseason game, rookie Caleb Huntley topped him with a 31-yard touchdown to bring the score back to within 20. The Dolphins ultimately won 37-17.
Watch below as Huntley gets loose against Miami’s defense. Video is courtesy of the Falcons’ Twitter account.
