Falcons highlights: QB Feleipe Franks scrambles for 52 yards
The Atlanta Falcons’ offense has had very little success through the first three quarters of their preseason opener against the Tennessee Titans, but undrafted rookie quarterback Feleipe Franks gave fans one memorable highlight in the fourth quarter.
Watch as Franks feels pressure from the left, moves up in the pocket and takes off for a 52-yard gain, as shared by the team’s Twitter account below.
💨 RUN FELEIPE, RUN!
📺: @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/qIaQ8oAaSA
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 14, 2021
The Falcons trail 23-3 with six minutes left in the fourth quarter.
