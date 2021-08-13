Falcons Highlights: Mykal Walker, Ade Ogundeji combine for sack
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
For the second drive in a row, the Atlanta Falcons were able to stall the Tennessee Titans’ offense with a timely sack. This time, second-year linebacker Mykal Walker and rookie EDGE Ade Ogundeji combined to bring down Titans quarterback Logan Woodside.
Watch the play below, as shared by the Falcons’ Twitter account.
GOTTEM! @MykalWalker3 x @ogundeji_ade
📺: @Fox5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/XOU43Ni2iT
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 13, 2021
The Falcons and Titans are scoreless as the first quarter winds down.