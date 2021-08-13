Falcons Highlights: Mykal Walker, Ade Ogundeji combine for sack

For the second drive in a row, the Atlanta Falcons were able to stall the Tennessee Titans’ offense with a timely sack. This time, second-year linebacker Mykal Walker and rookie EDGE Ade Ogundeji combined to bring down Titans quarterback Logan Woodside.

Watch the play below, as shared by the Falcons’ Twitter account.

The Falcons and Titans are scoreless as the first quarter winds down.