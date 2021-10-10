Falcons highlights: Mike Davis seals win with 4th-quarter TD run

The Falcons were scoreless in the second half of Sunday’s game against the Jets until Mike Davis punched the ball in from the the five-yard line with two minutes remaining. Although Davis was stopped initially, the powerful back forced his way through New York’s defense with an impressive second effort to seal a win for Atlanta in Week 5.

Watch Davis’ touchdown run to make it 27-17 lead for the Falcons, who would hold on to defeat the Jets, 27-20.

