Falcons Highlights: Matt Ryan throws 3 TD passes in win over Broncos

The Atlanta Falcons won their third game in four weeks when they defeated the Denver Broncos last Sunday. Quarterback Matt Ryan threw for 284 yards, three touchdowns and a passer rating of 112.1. Entering Week 10, Ryan was leading the NFL in passing yards.

Unfortunately, the Falcons are off this weekend for a bye. If you still need your football fix, though, check out this Week 9 highlight video of Atlanta’s former MVP QB below:

