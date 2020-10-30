Falcons Highlights: Matt Ryan scrambles for 13-yard TD

Falcons QB Matt Ryan cut the Panthers’ lead to one point after his 13-yard scramble in the second quarter of Thursday’s game. Watch as Ryan finds room to the right and turns on the afterburners for the score, as shared by the team’s Twitter account below.
2️⃣ TO THE HOUSE!
Watch: https://t.co/K1FnFtHdis pic.twitter.com/AclcvmbQh6
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 30, 2020
Carolina leads, 14-13, with five minutes left in the first half.
