Falcons highlights: Matt Ryan delivers 45-yard TD strike

Deen Worley
·1 min read
In this article:
Big plays have been hard to come by for the Falcons this season, but that all changed when Matt Ryan delivered a 45-yard bomb to Cordarrelle Patterson for a touchdown. Patterson was wide open after a busted coverage by Washington’s secondary and walked into the end zone.

This second-quarter touchdown connection marks the first time the team has completed a pass of 20 or more yards down the field. Atlanta leads 10-7 over Washington with seven minutes left.

