Falcons Highlights: Lorenzo Carter records pick-six vs. Panthers

Deen Worley
·1 min read

Falcons linebacker Lorenzo Carter scored his second touchdown of the season in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers. Trailing 10-7, Carter showed impressive athletic ability by leaping for an interception and running it back for the score.

The Falcons now lead 14-10 at halftime of their Week 8 matchup.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire

