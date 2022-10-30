Falcons Highlights: Lorenzo Carter records pick-six vs. Panthers

.@_zocarter went ⬆️ and all the way 📺 FOX || NFL+ pic.twitter.com/uK3AcaWqqQ — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 30, 2022

Falcons linebacker Lorenzo Carter scored his second touchdown of the season in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers. Trailing 10-7, Carter showed impressive athletic ability by leaping for an interception and running it back for the score.

The Falcons now lead 14-10 at halftime of their Week 8 matchup.

Related

Watch: Kyle Pitts TD gives Falcons 7-3 lead over Panthers Falcons Week 8 inactives: ILB Nate Landman OUT vs. Panthers Experts picking Falcons to defeat Panthers in Week 8 Falcons elevate Jovante Moffatt, Jalen Dalton from practice squad

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire