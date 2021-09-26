Falcons highlights: Lee Smith TD catch ties game in fourth quarter
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
If you bet the under in Sunday’s matchup between the Falcons and Giants, you’re in great shape as neither team has been great on offense. With the game dying down, Atlanta was able to answer New York’s touchdown with one of its own to tie the game at 14.
Watch Matt Ryan connect with tight end Lee Smith for his second touchdown pass of the afternoon.
A TD for the Throwback Dinosaur‼️
📺: FOX | @LeeSmith pic.twitter.com/Jk2G0MQ96M
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 26, 2021
Related
Falcons Week 3 inactives list: DL John Cominsky out again
Which two players would the Falcons poach from Giants?
Falcons vs. Giants: Which team has the advantage at each position?