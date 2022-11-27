Falcons Highlights: LB Mykal Walker intercepts QB Taylor Heinicke

.@MykalWalker3 takes the ball RIGHT BACK 📺 FOX || NFL+ pic.twitter.com/nJwZ74IhSQ — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 27, 2022

The Falcons couldn’t convert on a 58-yard field goal that would have given them a 13-10 lead late in the second quarter, but linebacker Mykal Walker got Atlanta the ball back on the next play. Walker came away with his second interception of the season, picking off Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke.

Atlanta couldn’t do anything with the ball, however, and went into halftime with the game tied at 10.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire