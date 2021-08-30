Falcons highlights: LB Mykal Walker stops Browns on fourth down
Atlanta’s defense got in some trouble early in Sunday’s preseason game against Cleveland. On the Browns’ first drive, a penalty by Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell put the team in a bad spot, but linebacker Mykal Walker broke up a pass intended for tight end Austin Hooper on fourth down.
Check out the defensive stop below, via the Falcons’ Twitter account.
Big stop from @MykalWalker3 on 4th down!
📺: NBC pic.twitter.com/tmuS2bzGis
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 30, 2021
