Falcons highlights: LB Mykal Walker stops Browns on fourth down

Deen Worley
·1 min read
In this article:
Atlanta’s defense got in some trouble early in Sunday’s preseason game against Cleveland. On the Browns’ first drive, a penalty by Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell put the team in a bad spot, but linebacker Mykal Walker broke up a pass intended for tight end Austin Hooper on fourth down.

Check out the defensive stop below, via the Falcons’ Twitter account.

