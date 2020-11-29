Falcons Highlights: LB Foye Oluokun forces fumble
Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun has recorded yet another forced fumble, bringing his total to four this season after hitting Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and jarring the ball loose. Check out the highlight below, as shared by Atlanta’s Twitter account.
Forced FUMBLE by @foyelicious‼️
📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/3oKe5CHG74
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 29, 2020
