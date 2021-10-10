Falcons highlights: Kyle Pitts scores first career touchdown

Deen Worley
·1 min read
With the Falcons reaching deep into their pockets to find receivers in Week 5, rookie tight end Kyle Pitts took advantage of the opportunity and scored his first career touchdown in the first quarter against the Jets.

After settling for a field goal on the opening possession, Pitts’ touchdown gave Atlanta a 10-0 lead over New York. Watch Kyle Pitts score, via the Falcons’ Twitter account below.

