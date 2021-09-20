Falcons highlights: Kyle Pitts makes one-handed catch vs. Bucs

The Falcons were 12.5-point underdogs entering Week 2, and despite a second-half rally against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, Atlanta still lost by 23 points. The numbers are what they are, but unlike Week 1, there were some actual things to build off on offense.

One bright spot was rookie tight end Kyle Pitts, who caught five of six targets for a team-leading 73 receiving yards. Pitts had an impressive one-handed catch on an underthrown ball. Watch how the rookie adjusts to the ball in slow motion, then immediately accelerates upon catching it, as shared by the team’s Twitter account below.

