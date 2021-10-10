Falcons highlights: Jaylinn Hawkins intercepts Jets QB Zach Wilson
On the second play of the Jets’ third possession of the game, rookie quarterback Zach Wilson was picked off by Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins on a pass intended for Keelan Cole. This interception marks the first of Hawkins’ career.
However, the Falcons wasted the possession after a Hayden Hurst fumble two plays later gave the ball back to New York. Atlanta currently holds a 17-3 lead over the Jets with two minutes left in the first half. Check out Hawkins’ interception below.
HE'S HERE! HE'S THERE! HE'S EVERY-FALCON-WHERE!
📺: NFLN | @jhawko6 pic.twitter.com/rpMIQ9rbuh
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 10, 2021
