Falcons highlights: Jaylinn Hawkins intercepts Jets QB Zach Wilson

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Deen Worley
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

On the second play of the Jets’ third possession of the game, rookie quarterback Zach Wilson was picked off by Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins on a pass intended for Keelan Cole. This interception marks the first of Hawkins’ career.

However, the Falcons wasted the possession after a Hayden Hurst fumble two plays later gave the ball back to New York. Atlanta currently holds a 17-3 lead over the Jets with two minutes left in the first half. Check out Hawkins’ interception below.

Related

Falcons activate Kendall Sheffield, promote 2 from practice squad

Falcons vs. Jets: Week 5 game info and series history

First-round QB prospect Malik Willis makes incredible TD pass

Falcons vs. Jets: Which players will be difference makers?

Falcons vs. Jets: Experts split on Week 5 showdown in London

List

Falcons select a QB in 2nd round of Draft Wire's new mock

Recommended Stories