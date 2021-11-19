Falcons highlights: A.J. Terrell intercepts Patriots QB Mac Jones

The Atlanta Falcons’ offense hasn’t done anything of note through nearly three quarters of football, but cornerback A.J. Terrell did his best to keep the team alive with a third-quarter interception of Patriots quarterback Mac Jones.

The Patriots currently lead, 13-0, although the game could be much worse if not for the play of Atlanta’s defense. Watch Terrell’s pick, as shared by the Falcons’ Twitter account below.

Related