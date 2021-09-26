Falcons highlights: Isaiah Oliver strips Evan Engram

Shortly after the Falcons took a 7-6 halftime lead over the Giants, cornerback Isaiah Oliver got Atlanta the ball back. Oliver, who continues to impress in the slot, came in with the strip and recovery for the defense after a catch from tight end Evan Engram.

Despite good field position, Matt Ryan fumbled on third down while under intense pressure. Watch Oliver’s strip-recovery below, courtesy of the team’s Twitter account.

Atlanta leads at the half 7-6 with the Giants getting the ball first in the third quarter.

Related