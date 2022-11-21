Falcons Highlights: Hawkins, Patterson lead the way vs. Bears
Nearly every game the Atlanta Falcons have played this season has come down to the final seconds, and Week 11 was no exception.
The Falcons and Bears were tied at 24 when Younghoe Koo kicked a 53-yard field goal to give Atlanta the lead in the final minutes. Chicago got the ball back but Justin Fields was intercepted by Jaylinn Hawkins to seal the Falcons’ 27-24 victory.
There were plenty of highlights, including four sacks by Atlanta’s defense. Watch all the top plays from Sunday’s win below.
Postgame celebration
POV: you are on the field after our win pic.twitter.com/sZTTsIB6HG
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 20, 2022
Locker room vibes
HUG ME BROTHER pic.twitter.com/UU1P3PNFTt
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 20, 2022
Patterson has message to fans
Y’all heard the man! pic.twitter.com/JQerp2LCaC
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 20, 2022
Jaylinn Hawkins INT seals ATL win
Ball HAWK
📺 FOX | NFL+ pic.twitter.com/E6TjhnSGXS
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 20, 2022
Koo's late field goal gives Atlanta 3-point lead
Koo is kool
📺 FOX | NFL+ pic.twitter.com/ztm5RDIHgY
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 20, 2022
Falcons reclaim lead on Mariota TD run
MM wasn't letting anyone stop him
📺 FOX | NFL+ pic.twitter.com/aVgj4FbwrK
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 20, 2022
Rookie Arnold Ebiketie records Atlanta's 4th sack
The Doctor (@A7chronic) is IN
📺 FOX | NFL+ pic.twitter.com/tm4Oi7TtZb
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 20, 2022
Patterson rushes for 9th career kick return TD
A NEW NFL RECORD FOR @ceeflashpee84
📺 FOX | NFL+ pic.twitter.com/8nPaEJPFoz
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 20, 2022
Grady Jarrett brings down Justin Fields
Not on @GradyJarrett's watch
📺 FOX | NFL+ pic.twitter.com/f5kDjkdC3S
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 20, 2022
Marcus Mariota finds Drake London for TD
1 + 5 = 6
📺 FOX | NFL+ pic.twitter.com/DDvJNvIO8o
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 20, 2022