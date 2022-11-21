Falcons Highlights: Hawkins, Patterson lead the way vs. Bears

Matt Urben
·2 min read

Nearly every game the Atlanta Falcons have played this season has come down to the final seconds, and Week 11 was no exception.

The Falcons and Bears were tied at 24 when Younghoe Koo kicked a 53-yard field goal to give Atlanta the lead in the final minutes. Chicago got the ball back but Justin Fields was intercepted by Jaylinn Hawkins to seal the Falcons’ 27-24 victory.

There were plenty of highlights, including four sacks by Atlanta’s defense. Watch all the top plays from Sunday’s win below.

Postgame celebration

Locker room vibes

Patterson has message to fans

Jaylinn Hawkins INT seals ATL win

Koo's late field goal gives Atlanta 3-point lead

Falcons reclaim lead on Mariota TD run

Rookie Arnold Ebiketie records Atlanta's 4th sack

Patterson rushes for 9th career kick return TD

Grady Jarrett brings down Justin Fields

Marcus Mariota finds Drake London for TD

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire

