Falcons Highlights: Hawkins, Patterson lead the way vs. Bears

Nearly every game the Atlanta Falcons have played this season has come down to the final seconds, and Week 11 was no exception.

The Falcons and Bears were tied at 24 when Younghoe Koo kicked a 53-yard field goal to give Atlanta the lead in the final minutes. Chicago got the ball back but Justin Fields was intercepted by Jaylinn Hawkins to seal the Falcons’ 27-24 victory.

There were plenty of highlights, including four sacks by Atlanta’s defense. Watch all the top plays from Sunday’s win below.

Postgame celebration

POV: you are on the field after our win pic.twitter.com/sZTTsIB6HG — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 20, 2022

[lawrence-related id=105966,105906,105897,105849]

[listicle id=105880]

[vertical-gallery id=105791]

[listicle id=105875]

Locker room vibes

HUG ME BROTHER pic.twitter.com/UU1P3PNFTt — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 20, 2022

Patterson has message to fans

Jaylinn Hawkins INT seals ATL win

Ball HAWK 📺 FOX | NFL+ pic.twitter.com/E6TjhnSGXS — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 20, 2022

Koo's late field goal gives Atlanta 3-point lead

Koo is kool 📺 FOX | NFL+ pic.twitter.com/ztm5RDIHgY — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 20, 2022

Falcons reclaim lead on Mariota TD run

Story continues

MM wasn't letting anyone stop him 📺 FOX | NFL+ pic.twitter.com/aVgj4FbwrK — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 20, 2022

Rookie Arnold Ebiketie records Atlanta's 4th sack

Patterson rushes for 9th career kick return TD

A NEW NFL RECORD FOR @ceeflashpee84 📺 FOX | NFL+ pic.twitter.com/8nPaEJPFoz — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 20, 2022

Grady Jarrett brings down Justin Fields

Marcus Mariota finds Drake London for TD

1 + 5 = 6 📺 FOX | NFL+ pic.twitter.com/DDvJNvIO8o — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 20, 2022

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire