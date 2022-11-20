Falcons Highlights: Grady Jarrett sacks Justin Fields on 3rd down

The Atlanta Falcons traded touchdowns with the Chicago Bears in the first quarter, but both defenses have tightened up since. On 3rd and 19, Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett brought down Bears QB Justin Fields for a drive-ending sack.

The game is still tied at seven with eight minutes left in the first half.

Related

Watch: Falcons QB Marcus Mariota finds Drake London in the end zone Falcons list inactives for Week 11 matchup vs. Bears Experts heavily favor the Bears over the Falcons in Week 11

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire