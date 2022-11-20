Falcons Highlights: Grady Jarrett sacks Justin Fields on 3rd down
Not on @GradyJarrett's watch
📺 FOX | NFL+ pic.twitter.com/f5kDjkdC3S
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 20, 2022
The Atlanta Falcons traded touchdowns with the Chicago Bears in the first quarter, but both defenses have tightened up since. On 3rd and 19, Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett brought down Bears QB Justin Fields for a drive-ending sack.
The game is still tied at seven with eight minutes left in the first half.
