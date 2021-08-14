Falcons Highlights: Erroll Thompson blows up Titans QB

The Falcons haven’t had much success thus far in their preseason opener. However, Dean Pees’ noted blitz-heavy defense is causing problems for the Titans’ offense.

On third-and-six, undrafted free-agent linebacker Erroll Thompson came through the middle to blow up Titans QB Logan Woodside and force an incompletion. Watch below, as shared by the Falcons’ Twitter account.

Tennessee converted on fourth down and would settle for a field, giving the Titans a 13-0 lead over the Falcons in the second quarter.