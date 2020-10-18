Falcons Highlights: Deion Jones INT leads to Julio Jones TD

The Atlanta Falcons are off to a quick start in Week 6. After linebacker Deion Jones intercepted Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan found WR Julio Jones for a 30-yard touchdown.
Atlanta leads Minnesota, 7-0, early in the first quarter. Check out both highlights below, as shared by the team’s Twitter account.
.@debo STOLE IT!
📺 Watch now on FOX pic.twitter.com/LJYFYeG0Uv
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 18, 2020
#MixItUp in the end zone, Julio!
📺 Watch now on FOX pic.twitter.com/OdBMKZadIC
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 18, 2020
