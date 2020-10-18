Falcons Highlights: Deion Jones INT leads to Julio Jones TD

Matt Urben

The Atlanta Falcons are off to a quick start in Week 6. After linebacker Deion Jones intercepted Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan found WR Julio Jones for a 30-yard touchdown.

Atlanta leads Minnesota, 7-0, early in the first quarter. Check out both highlights below, as shared by the team’s Twitter account.



