Falcons Highlights: Deion Jones blitzes, sacks Saints QB Taysom Hill
The Falcons are trailing the Saints by eight points with the third quarter winding down, but linebacker Deion Jones isn’t giving up just yet.
On second down, Jones blitzed up the middle and took down QB Taysom Hill for an easy sack. Watch below, courtesy of the Falcons’ Twitter account.
Big SACK @debo!
📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/LdxlmnaNYp
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 22, 2020
Related
Falcons flex QB Kurt Benkert to active roster
NFL Draft: 11 RB options for the Falcons in 2021
11 QB options for the Falcons in the 2021 draft
Takk McKinley returns to waivers after failing physical with 49ers
Saints QB Drew Brees placed on IR, won't face Falcons this season
Falcons Week 11 Injury Report: Ridley, Zaccheaus limited on Friday