Falcons Highlights: Deion Jones blitzes, sacks Saints QB Taysom Hill

Matt Urben
·1 min read

The Falcons are trailing the Saints by eight points with the third quarter winding down, but linebacker Deion Jones isn’t giving up just yet.

On second down, Jones blitzed up the middle and took down QB Taysom Hill for an easy sack. Watch below, courtesy of the Falcons’ Twitter account.

