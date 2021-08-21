Falcons highlights: Defense swarms Miami QB Tua Tagovailoa for sack

The Atlanta Falcons’ pass rush seems to be making big strides. After a four-sack effort a week ago, Dean Pees’ defense has already brought down Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Falcons corner Chris Williamson blitzed off the edge, allowing LB Ade Ogundeji and DL Jonathan Bullard to finish the job. Bullard was officially credited with the full sack.

The Dolphins lead 7-3 late in the first quarter. Check out Bullard’s sack below, via the team’s Twitter account.

The defense with a big SACK on Tua! 📺: @Fox5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/aH1dRtsBmK — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 21, 2021

