Falcons highlights: Defense swarms Miami QB Tua Tagovailoa for sack
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Atlanta Falcons’ pass rush seems to be making big strides. After a four-sack effort a week ago, Dean Pees’ defense has already brought down Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
Falcons corner Chris Williamson blitzed off the edge, allowing LB Ade Ogundeji and DL Jonathan Bullard to finish the job. Bullard was officially credited with the full sack.
The Dolphins lead 7-3 late in the first quarter. Check out Bullard’s sack below, via the team’s Twitter account.
The defense with a big SACK on Tua!
📺: @Fox5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/aH1dRtsBmK
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 21, 2021
Related
Falcons highlights: Younghoe Koo connects from 53 yards
Four players to watch in Falcons' preseason matchup vs. Dolphins
Falcons vs. Dolphins: How to watch Saturday's preseason matchup