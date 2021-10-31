Falcons highlights: Defense recovers fumble on opening play

Deen Worley
·1 min read
In this article:
The Falcons got off to a quick start in their Week 8 matchup against the Panthers, recovering a fumble on Carolina’s first offensive play of the game. Panthers rookie running back Chuba Hubbard put the ball on the ground and it was recovered by Falcons rookie Ade Ogundeji.

Atlanta only managed a two-yard gain, a sack, and then an incompletion before Younghoe Koo’s field goal gave the team a 3-0 lead. Watch the fumble recovery below, as shared by Falcons’ Twitter account.

