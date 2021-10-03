Falcons highlights: Cordarrelle Patterson catches second TD
The Falcons ended the first half with a crucial two-minute drive to take 17-13 lead over Washington. Quarterback Matt Ryan found running back Cordarrelle Patterson for a 12-yard touchdown. It was Ryan’s second touchdown pass to Patterson in the first half alone.
Watch as the Falcons score before halftime below, as shared by the team’s Twitter account.
FLASH punches it in from the 12-yard line ⚡️
📺: FOX | @ceeflashpee84 pic.twitter.com/05ycWJFQLI
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 3, 2021
