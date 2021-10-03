Falcons highlights: Cordarrelle Patterson catches second TD

Deen Worley
·1 min read
The Falcons ended the first half with a crucial two-minute drive to take 17-13 lead over Washington. Quarterback Matt Ryan found running back Cordarrelle Patterson for a 12-yard touchdown. It was Ryan’s second touchdown pass to Patterson in the first half alone.

Watch as the Falcons score before halftime below, as shared by the team’s Twitter account.

