Falcons highlights: Blocked punt leads to easy score

Deen Worley
·1 min read
The Falcons defense has done a good job of holding the Jaguars offense to zero conversions on third down. Additionally, Atlanta’s special teams unit has done its job and then some.

In the second quarter, Falcons linebacker Quinton Bell blocked a punt that was recovered by third-round pick DeAngelo Malone on the Jaguars’ goal line.

While the play was initially ruled a touchdown, it was overturned by the officials. Falcons running back Qadree Ollison would punch it in shortly after to give the team a 14-6 lead.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire

