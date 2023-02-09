Falcons Highlights: Best plays from WR Drake London’s rookie season

The Atlanta Falcons were the first team to select a wide receiver in the 2022 NFL draft, taking USC’s Drake London with the No. 8 overall pick.

Despite playing in one of the least prolific passing offenses, London’s 72 catches set a new Falcons rookie record, and his 866 receiving yards ranked third among all rookie receivers last season.

Chris Olave of the Saints and Garrett Wilson of the Jets each finished with more receiving yards, but London led all rookie receivers in overall Pro Football Focus grade (83.2).

Watch the best highlights from London’s rookie season below, as shared by the team’s Twitter account.

5 was on it all season pic.twitter.com/5o33eaXN0g — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) February 8, 2023

Related

Twitter reacts to Cordarrelle Patterson's free-agent recruiting Free Agency: 10 wide receiver targets for the Falcons Which players were invited to the 2023 NFL scouting combine? Salary cap hits for each Falcons player in 2023 Free Agency: 10 safety options for the Falcons in 2023

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire