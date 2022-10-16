Falcons Highlights: Best plays from Week 6 matchup vs. 49ers
The Atlanta Falcons got right to work on their opening drive against the San Francisco 49ers, marching down the field to take a 7-0 lead. Watch all the best plays from Sunday’s game with our Week 6 highlight tracker below.
Olamide Zaccheaus hauls in 37-yard catch from Mariota
Great way to start a football game.
Mariota finds TE MyCole Pruitt for 2-yard TD
Even better way to start a football game 🙂
Falcons D forces fumbles, scores TD
What a play. Jaylinn Hawkins always has your back.
