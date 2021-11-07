Falcons highlights: 92-yard drive capped off by touchdown
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
It took the entire first half, but the Falcons finally found the end zone to take a 10-0 lead over the Saints at halftime. After numerous early drives stalled due to questionable play-calling and poor execution, Matt Ryan led a 15-play, 92-yard drive that was capped off with a touchdown pass to Olamide Zaccheaus.
Watch the play below, as shared by the team’s Twitter account.
HAPPY LLAMA DAY!
📺: FOX | @LlamaDay pic.twitter.com/LEtGlnLmy6
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 7, 2021
Related
Falcons Week 9 inactives: Qadree Ollison in, Tuioti-Mariner out
Falcons vs. Saints: Game information and series history
Falcons elevate RB Qadree Ollison to active roster
Falcons power rankings roundup: Week 9 edition
Cordarrelle Patterson tries to recruit Odell Beckham Jr. to Falcons