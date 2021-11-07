Falcons highlights: 92-yard drive capped off by touchdown

Deen Worley
·1 min read
In this article:
It took the entire first half, but the Falcons finally found the end zone to take a 10-0 lead over the Saints at halftime. After numerous early drives stalled due to questionable play-calling and poor execution, Matt Ryan led a 15-play, 92-yard drive that was capped off with a touchdown pass to Olamide Zaccheaus.

Watch the play below, as shared by the team’s Twitter account.

