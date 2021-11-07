Falcons highlights: 49-yard bomb leads to Matt Ryan rushing TD

You want a mobile QB? You got a mobile QB. Matt Ryan and the Falcons offense extended the team’s lead to 14 points after scoring on a two-yard scramble. Matt Ryan’s short scamper into the end zone was aided by a 49-yard bomb to Olamide Zaccheaus, who caught a touchdown earlier in the game.

Watch Matt Ryan connect with Zaccheaus, leading to the score below, as shared by the team’s Twitter account.

