Falcons highlights: 49-yard bomb leads to Matt Ryan rushing TD

Deen Worley
·1 min read
In this article:
You want a mobile QB? You got a mobile QB. Matt Ryan and the Falcons offense extended the team’s lead to 14 points after scoring on a two-yard scramble. Matt Ryan’s short scamper into the end zone was aided by a 49-yard bomb to Olamide Zaccheaus, who caught a touchdown earlier in the game.

Watch Matt Ryan connect with Zaccheaus, leading to the score below, as shared by the team’s Twitter account.

