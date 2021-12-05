Falcons highlights: 39-yard run by Patterson sets up Davis TD

The Atlanta Falcons (5-6) are hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Week 13. When these teams first met back in Week 2, the Bucs handed the Falcons a 23-point loss.

Watch all the big plays from Sunday’s NFC South showdown below using our highlight tracker.

Cordarrelle Patterson breaks 39-yard run

Cordarrelle Patterson is already showing last week wasn’t a fluke with 52 rushing yards in the first quarter. Here’s his 39-yard run that set up a Falcons touchdown.

Mike Davis 17-yard TD run

Aided by a long run by Patterson, Falcons running back Mike Davis was able to finish the drive one play later by punching the ball in from 17 yards out.

1

1