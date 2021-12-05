Falcons highlights: 39-yard run by Patterson sets up Davis TD
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Atlanta Falcons (5-6) are hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Week 13. When these teams first met back in Week 2, the Bucs handed the Falcons a 23-point loss.
Watch all the big plays from Sunday’s NFC South showdown below using our highlight tracker.
Cordarrelle Patterson breaks 39-yard run
Cordarrelle Patterson is already showing last week wasn’t a fluke with 52 rushing yards in the first quarter. Here’s his 39-yard run that set up a Falcons touchdown.
CP said "see ya" ✌️@ceeflashpee84 | #ProBowlVote
📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/XMouLvLZ4p
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 5, 2021
Mike Davis 17-yard TD run
Aided by a long run by Patterson, Falcons running back Mike Davis was able to finish the drive one play later by punching the ball in from 17 yards out.
Go Mike Go! 💨@MikeDavisRB | #ProBowlVote
📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/cPOIQ3jq6i
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 5, 2021
1
1