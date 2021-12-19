Falcons highlight tracker: Atlanta recovers fumble on first play

The Atlanta Falcons didn’t waste any time getting to work during Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers. On the opening kickoff, Falcons running back Qadree Ollison forced a fumble and safety Richie Grant recovered.

Watch all the top plays from Atlanta’s Week 15 matchup in San Francisco with our highlight tracker below.

Opening play fumble recovery

Starting things off in the Bay with a BANG‼️ 📺: CBS | @rgrant1525 pic.twitter.com/pIUIdrUhS6 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 19, 2021

Grant will get the fumble recovery, but Ollison’s hit to jar the ball loose was the key. As good of a start as it was for Atlanta, the team had a Cordarrelle Patterson touchdown run overturned and then failed to convert on fourth and goal.

