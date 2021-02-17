Falcons held virtual meeting with CB Asante Samuel Jr.

Despite addressing the position in the first round of the 2020 draft, the Atlanta Falcons still have a need at the cornerback spot. According to Justin Melo of The Draft Network, the Falcons were one of six teams to hold a virtual meeting with Florida State cornerback Asante Samuel Jr.

Analysts expect Samuel Jr. to be drafted somewhere between the second and third rounds. In 2020, he finished with 22 tackles, three interceptions, six passes defended, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble. He’s also the son of former NFL CB Asante Samuel.

Scouts believe Samuel Jr. is best suited to play in a man coverage scheme, which the Falcons played a lot of last season and could do so again in Dean Pees’ defense.

Here’s Samuel Jr. going up against Georgia Tech.

