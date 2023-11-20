Falcons head coach Arthur Smith names Desmond Ridder starting QB

The Atlanta Falcons are officially rolling with Desmond Ridder as their starting quarterback in Week 12, head coach Arthur Smith told reporters on Monday afternoon.

According to Smith, the team used the bye week to evaluate the quarterback situation and landed on Ridder. Watch his explanation below, as shared by ESPN’s Michael Rothstein.

Falcons HC Arthur Smith on reinstalling Desmond Ridder as the starter.

Ridder has started eight games this season, passing for 1,740 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions while going 4-4. Heinicke has passed for 498 yards, three touchdowns and one interceptions while going 0-2.

Ridder replaced an injured Heinicke in the fourth quarter of last weekend’s game against Arizona, completing four or six passes for 39 yards and rushing for the go-ahead score.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire