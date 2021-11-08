Falcons head coach Arthur Smith gives postgame presser

The Atlanta Falcons seemed to be firmly in control of Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints, but three fourth-quarter touchdowns by the Saints put the game in doubt. New Orleans took the lead with one minute remaining, but Atlanta fought back and drove down the field for a game-winning field goal.

Arthur Smith is now 4-4 after his first eight games as head coach of the Falcons, however, he was far from perfect on Sunday. Despite nearly blowing a game that could have derailed the season, Smith’s team wouldn’t be denied and now Atlanta has a real shot at making the playoffs.

Watch Smith give his postgame press conference below, courtesy of the team’s Twitter account.

Arthur Smith spoke to the media after our 27-25 WIN in New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/6Y4IG9Qnie — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 7, 2021

