Falcons HC Raheem Morris: ‘I feel really good about where we are’

Training camp is still over a month away but the Atlanta Falcons have begun laying the foundation for the 2024 NFL season. Head coach Raheem Morris knows expectations are high but the team appears to be off to a good start.

“We’re in the laying foundation process,” Morris explained during his Monday press conference. “We’ve laid down a bunch of our systems, whether it be offense, defense or special teams, and I really feel good about where we are.”

Morris then explained how the Falcons’ recent break gave him extra time to go over some things the team previously worked on, both good and bad:

“It also gave me a chance to go back and reflect to see some people do some really good things. And it also gave me a chance to go back and see some things that you want to get implemented in before you actually get to camp. That’s when you forge your team — once you get to training camp.”

When asked about the health of quarterback Kirk Cousins, the Falcons head coach sounded optimistic. Cousins has participated in workouts without any issue thus far.

“It would be hard for me to say he can do anything more since he’s done just about everything,” Morris said about Cousins’ limitations.

Watch Morris’ full press conference below. Plus, make sure to check out photos from highlights from Monday’s practice.

