Falcons HC Raheem Morris confirms team fined Takk McKinley

The 2020 presidential election wasn’t the only thing weighing on NFL players’ minds this week as the league’s trade deadline passed on Tuesday. For Falcons DE Takk McKinley, it seemed to come as a surprise that the team chose not to deal him.

Immediately following the deadline, McKinley hit Twitter and claimed Atlanta had turned down offers to move the former first-round pick for the second straight year.

These @AtlantaFalcons turned down a 2nd round draft pick when I requested to get traded last year. The same @AtlantaFalcons turned down a 5th and 6th round draft pick from multiple teams when I requested to get traded this year. I only have 17.5 career sacks. 🤡🤡🤡 — Takkarist McKinley (@Takk) November 4, 2020





Takk would later stick by his claim when reports came out denying that the Falcons had received the alleged trade offers.

False news. Call thomas dimitroff. For the facts sir. https://t.co/u4gvziqLVF — Takkarist McKinley (@Takk) November 4, 2020





McKinley, whose fifth-year option was declined during the offseason, was likely frustrated that he won’t get the chance to audition for another team before his contract is up. This wasn’t received well by Atlanta’s coaching staff, however.

On Friday, head coach Raheem Morris was noncommittal about McKinley’s chances of getting back on the field this season. He also confirmed that the team fined McKinley for his Twitter comments, per Jason Butt of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Raheem Morris was noncommittal about Takk McKinley's status when it comes to a pathway back to the field once his groin is healed. He also acknowledged the fine the team gave him when asked, reiterating that McKinley was being held accountable for his actions. — Jason Butt (@JasonHButt) November 6, 2020





It’s undoubtedly a frustrating situation for both parties. For Morris, it’s a chance to show he can be more of a disciplinarian than Dan Quinn. With a 2-1 record since taking over for Quinn, Morris has eight more games against the NFL’s toughest competition to try and keep his job beyond 2020.

The Falcons take on the Denver Broncos in Week 9, but Atlanta was forced to cancel Friday’s practice due to a staff member testing positive for COVID-19.

