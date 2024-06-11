Falcons HC wants to ‘get the ball to Bijan as much as you can’

The Atlanta Falcons haven’t finished over .500 in a season since 2017 but there’s no shortage of playmakers on the roster. Second-year running back Bijan Robinson could be the key to the team turning things around in 2024.

Despite playing on a one-dimensional offense, the former No. 8 overall pick had an impressive rookie season. Robinson finished with over 1,400 all-purpose yards, proving to be a true dual-threat on offense. With a new quarterback in Kirk Cousins, the Falcons should be able to maximize Robinson’s versatility this season.

Head coach Raheem Morris talked to reporters before the team’s first minicamp practice on Tuesday afternoon. When asked about Atlanta’s plans for Robinson in 2024, Morris said he wants to fully utilize the young back in both the running game and the passing game.

“Get the ball to Bijan as much as you can in as many ideal situations as you possibly can,” Morris said during his Tuesday press conference.

The team is expected to feature Robinson in a similar role to 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey this season. San Francisco routinely finds ways to get the ball into McCaffrey’s hands and since Robinson has a similar skill set, it makes sense to copy that model in Atlanta.

The Falcons still have a 1,000-yard back in Tyler Allgeier, who can take some of the load off of Robinson. If the team’s passing offense improves, as many expect, the rushing lanes for Robinson and Allgeier should be bigger than ever.

