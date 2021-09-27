Falcons HC on Feleipe Franks’ move to TE: ‘He’s a hell of an athlete’

There is a lot to unpack after the Falcons’ Week 3 win over the New York Giants. One thing that’s been getting some attention is Atlanta’s decision to play backup quarterback Feleipe Franks at tight end for two snaps. Is this an example of head coach Arthur Smith getting too cute, or will the team actually try and develop Franks at the tight end position?

“There’s things that we think that he may be able to add,” said Smith on Monday. “We think athletically there may be something he can give us at other positions and we’re always going to look to. If there’s somebody on the roster that can help us, we’ll try.”

Many have seen what New Orleans has done with Saints TE/QB Taysom Hill. Smith was also asked about this specifically and if he is trying to evolve Franks into this role.

“Certainly it’s worth trying, you know,” said Smith. The opportunity, he played a couple snaps at different spots and we’ll see if it grows and we’ve got to evaluate that but yeah, he’s a hell of an athlete.”

Smith even directly talked about the desire to find versatile talent as a result of the Saints’ success with Hill.

“New Orleans kind of set the stage for everybody and everybody’s been looking for that type and you see some people trying, too. You know, situational football, they may got a running quarterback on the roster, they put them out there, but they’re all in that role. Taysom is the only guy that I’ve seen that truly can play multiple spots.”

Here are five notable quarterbacks who converted to tight end in the NFL.

Logan Thomas QB Virginia Tech -> TE Washington Football Team Taysom Hill QB BYU -> TE/WR/QB New Orleans Saints Trey Burton QB Florida -> TE Chicago Bears Blake Bell QB Oklahoma -> TE Kansas City Chiefs Jordan Reed QB / TE Florida -> TE Washington Football Team

